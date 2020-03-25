Three more days of rain chances before brighter weather returns

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been another gloomy day areas of rain and even a couple of thunderstorms.

As conditions cool tonight, there will even be a slight chance of a light rain and snow combination into Thursday morning, mainly in northern Siouxland as lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

Temperatures will rise into the 40s by Thursday afternoon as chances of precipitation will turn back to some light rain.

Rain chances will continue into Friday with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The start of the weekend isn’t looking very nice as Saturday looks to stay rainy and it will turn windy as well with highs on the Saturday in the 40s.

It looks like our skies will finally brighten by Sunday and temperatures will respond with highs heading back into the mid to upper 50s.

We could see slight chance of a shower return later Monday into Monday night but the milder temperatures continue to move in with highs on Monday near 60.

Tuesday and Wednesday are looking mostly dry at this point with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.