Gov. Reynolds gives update on COVID-19 in Iowa

1:37 pm Coronavirus, Iowa Caucuses, Top Stories
JOHNSTON, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will hold a news conference Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. to provide an update to the state of Iowa on COVID-19.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. in Johnston, Iowa.

As of March 25, Iowa has confirmed 145 cases of COVID-19. Tuesday the state confirmed its first death, which was an individual in eastern Iowa's Dubuque County.

KTIV Staff

