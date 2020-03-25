Gov. Reynolds gives update on COVID-19 in Iowa

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will hold a news conference Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. to provide an update to the state of Iowa on COVID-19.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. in Johnston, Iowa.

As of March 25, Iowa has confirmed 145 cases of COVID-19. Tuesday the state confirmed its first death, which was an individual in eastern Iowa's Dubuque County.

KTIV App Users: To watch the news conference on KTIV.com, click here.

Click here to watch the news conference on KTIV's Facebook page.

KTIV will also be broadcasting the news conference on channel 4.1.