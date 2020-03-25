 Skip to Content

WATCH LIVE AT 2PM: Gov. Ricketts gives update on COVID-19 in Nebraska

1:17 pm Breaking News, Coronavirus, Nebraska News, Top Stories

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Wednesday afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts will provide an update on steps taken by the State of Nebraska to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. in the governor's hearing room in the Nebraska State Capitol.

As of March 25, Nebraska has had 61 confirmed cases and 1,304 negative tests.

