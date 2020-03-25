WATCH LIVE AT 2PM: Gov. Ricketts gives update on COVID-19 in Nebraska

WATCH LIVE AT 2PM: Gov. Ricketts gives update on COVID-19 in NebraskaNew
LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Wednesday afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts will provide an update on steps taken by the State of Nebraska to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The news conference is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. in the governor's hearing room in the Nebraska State Capitol.
As of March 25, Nebraska has had 61 confirmed cases and 1,304 negative tests.
KTIV App Users: To watch the news conference on KTIV.com, click here.
Click here to watch the news conference on KTIV's Facebook page.
KTIV will also be broadcasting the news conference on channel 4.1.