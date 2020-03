PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- Governor Kristi Noem is holding a news conference availability today, March 25, to speak to developments surrounding coronavirus in South Dakota.

The news conference is scheduled for 11:15 a.m.

KTIV App Users: To watch the news conference on KTIV.com, click here

Click here to watch the news conference on KTIV's Facebook page.

KTIV will also be broadcasting the news conference on channel 4.1.