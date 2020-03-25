 Skip to Content

WATCH LIVE: President Trump, coronavirus task force hold news conference from White House

Breaking News, Coronavirus, Top Stories

WASHINGTON (NBC News) -- Watch live coverage as President Trump and the coronavirus task force give an update on the response effort from the White House.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. central time.

KTIV App Users: To watch the news conference on KTIV.com, click here.

Click here to watch the news conference on KTIV's Facebook page.

KTIV will also be broadcasting the news conference on channel 4.1.

Dean Welte

