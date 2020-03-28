Buena Vista University student helps D.C. homeless population before leaving due to COVID-19 pandemic

(KTIV) - Concerts, events, and school programs are just a few of the many things getting canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One Buena Vista University student made the best out of a sad situation by helping to feed some of Washington D.C.'s homeless.

"With many colleges and universities moving to online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one Buena Vista Student who's Washington internship go cut short wanted to help on her way home," said reporter Emily Schrad.

"That was just something that came to us, that came to mind. We should do this because we have the access to do it," said Iran Carols, BVU Senior.

Iran Carlos a senior political science major at BVU says she and her roommate had just a few days to pack up their dorm and head home.

Carlos says they had an excess amount of food from their time in Washington and decided to do some good with their leftovers.

"Let's make sandwiches and separate it and make them food," said Carlos.

Carlos says she has always wanted to help people in any way that she can.

"My ultimate goal is to work for non-profits that help people directly. So, I want to continue doing something that directly impacts people's lives," said Carlos.

She adds the experience is something she'll never forget.

"Obviously, like, it was not the needing I was hoping for DC, but it definitely was a sweet spot in the bittersweet ending of it all. So, I'll definitely remember this," said Carlos.

Although she's no longer in Washington, Carols says she's continuing her internship online