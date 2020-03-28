COVID-19 Case in Norfolk Long-Term Care Facility

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV)- According to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, there is a positive COVID-19 case, deemed to be community spread, in Norfolk.

They say a man in his 70s, a resident of St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center, has contracted COVID-19.

After thorough interview and investigation, it is unclear as to how the resident became exposed.

St. Joseph’s enacted policies on March 10th to protect their residents and teammates from potential COVID exposure and spread and has thus been observing visitor restrictions in the facility since that date.

Due to the health condition of the resident, two immediate family members were permitted into the facility. Both are quarantined in their homes according to health department recommendations.

“It is the health department’s and St. Joseph’s mutual priority to prevent this virus from affecting other teammates and residents of the facility,” said Gina Uhing, Health Director of Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department. Rita Raffety, Administrator of St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center states “The resident was immediately placed in droplet isolation and is being cared for within the facility by an assigned team. We remain optimistic that the measures that we have in place will prevent further spread within the facility.”

Community spread cases spark the governor to order Directed Health Measures. The measures, when announced, will go into effect for the entire ELVPHD district—Burt, Cuming, Stanton and Madison Counties.