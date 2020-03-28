Majority of Siouxland in a Wind Advisory through tonight

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the majority of Siouxland until late tonight.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been a rainy day all across Siouxland, with some of us even getting some thunderstorms.

We will continue to see rain as we head into the night, but winds will begin to pick up as well.

The majority of Siouxland will be in a Wind Advisory into the late night hours, and we could see wind gusts up to 55 mph.

The winds will begin to slow through the night, with a low in the mid 30s and a chance of rain.

Sunday will continue to be breezy, with wind gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

It will be partly cloudy, with a high in the mid 50s.

Monday returns the chance of rain, but it would more likely be an isolated rain shower.

The high will be in the low 60s.

Monday night has a chance of rain showers, which continues into Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Tuesday’s high will be in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with a high in the mid 50s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Friday and Saturday will be partly cloudy, with highs in the upper 40s.