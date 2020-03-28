10 more Douglas County COVID-19 cases, state total at 102

UPDATE:

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV)- Ten new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Douglas County- according to the Douglas County Health Department. This brings the total of cases in the county to 57.

These latest cases involve two women and a man in their 30s, two women and two men in their 40s, two women in their 50s and a woman in her 70s. Four of the cases had direct contact with previously known COVID-19 cases, two are related to travel and the Health Department’s Epidemiology Team continues to investigate the other cases.

No one is hospitalized.

PREVIOUS:

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announces 7 more positive cases of COVID-19, brings state total to 96 cases.

The total number of tests is now at 2,006 with 1,904 resulting in negative for COVID-19.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has extended his enforceable order limiting gatherings to 10 people to seven more counties in Nebraska as state officials scramble to slow the grow spread of the coronavirus.

Ricketts' Saturday morning order now includes Butler, Hall, Hamilton, Merrick, Polk, Seward, and York counties and effectively shuts down the dining rooms of restaurants and bars and shutters theaters, churches, schools and gyms.

It also limits social gatherings such as weddings and funerals to no more than 10 people.