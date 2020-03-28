 Skip to Content

Norfolk Public Schools comply with Families First Coronavirus Response Act

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV)- The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, or FFCRA, is a law designed to help assist those affected by COVID-19 in more ways than one.

Norfolk Public Schools announced they will comply with the new legislation while providing financial peace of mind to all employees.

The law has two key parts: Emergency Paid Sick Leave and Emergency Family and Medical Leave Act Expansion

The FFCRA will go into effect on April 1.

