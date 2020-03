Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Lyon County

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Big Sioux River at Brandon.

* until further notice.

* At 11PM Saturday the stage was 1304.11 feet.

* Flood stage is 1304.00 feet.

* At stages near 1304 feet…Significant flooding of crop and pasture

land begins. Access to the north end of the Big Sioux Recreation Area

on the west side of Brandon is limited.

&&