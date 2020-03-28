Siouxland establishments adjust to new business ways during COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Restaurants around the nation have been adjusting to the new standard of having no dine-in customers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"To help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, many local Siouxland establishments have been adapting to carry out only. Local leaders with these establishments say although they have been seeing changes in business, they're thankful for their loyal customers," said reporter Emily Schrad.

"We'll be fine. We'll survive. We're built for the long haul," said Dave Winslow, Co-Owner of Jackson Street Brewing.

Many local businesses are trying to do their best during the global pandemic.

Rebos in Sioux City says they were worried when they first had to close their doors to dine-in customers.

"How are we going to stay open? I mean, we've got to get people in here somehow. As I said, it's been kind of slow at first, but now it's been pretty steady," said Kyle Koch, bartender at Rebos.

Dave Winslow, Co-Owner of Jackson Street Brewing, says both his business and customers are getting used to this new normal.

"You know, you see the people and they still interact during that quick little exchange when they make that payment and pick up their beer in the bag. They're only in here for a minute or two to minimize the risk," said Winslow. "But they're still asking how our servers are doing and vice versa. So, there's still some interaction right there it's just real brief. Everybody wants this to be over, but I think we know it's going to take quite a bit longer."

He says although these are changing times, there are still things to look forward to.

"We know that there's still a market for quality, local, very fresh made products. So, We're still thinking about the future.

Both Rebos and Jackson Street Brewing have online menus to check out before calling in for orders.