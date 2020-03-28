Siouxland Ronald McDonald House discontinues volunteers, makes other changes amid COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Ronald McDonald House in Sioux City has closed their doors to outside guest, plus any additional families to prevent the spread of coronavirus to their current residents and their families.

While the move to limit access at the Ronald McDonald House was necessary, it also means the non-profit will be without volunteers for the foreseeable future.

Since March 13th, volunteers that normally helped around the house were discontinued to ensure the least amount of people were in the building.

Now, regular employees continue to do their part in assisting the children, their families, and the organization as a whole.

"It was a heart-breaking decision because it's very hard for us to operate without volunteers, but we're just trying to mitigate and keep that possibility of infection very low for those families that are there," said Executive Director Christy Batien.

Since that transition, they have had to take even more precautions.

The most recent, has been even more heart-breaking to employees with the Ronald McDonald house.

"A week or so, ago RMHC Global asked us to just maintain the families that we have for a short time and not add any families in. So we're doing our best to do that right now," said Batien.

But, as with most others, they are doing everything they can to maintain normalcy.

"We continue to do our lunches up at the hospital. We've actually increased the numbers of lunches and snacks, beverages, things like that. We're not able to enter the hospital, but they meet us at the door," said Batien.

Several food items that the Ronald McDonald House will always accept are individually packed snack items, granola bars, and even bread.

