USD’s Nilsen Supports IOC’s decision to postpone Olympics

VERMILLION, South Dakota (KTIV) - USD Senior Pole Vaulter Chris Nilsen has been one of the best pole vaulters in the nation throughout his time as a Coyote. He was having another stellar indoor season, and was the favorite to win another NCAA championship. But that all came to a crashing halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nilsen was preparing to compete at the Indoor track and field championships when he found out that they would be cancelled. Just a day later, the NCAA announced that all spring sports would be cancelled as well. Fast forward to this week, the Olympic summer games get postponed. Nilsen's quest for a third straight outdoor pole vaulting championship came to an abrupt end and his goal of qualifying for the Olympic games is put on hold. Despite everything, Nilsen understands health is the priority.

"Of course like anybody else who had the potential to go to the Olympics I was upset," said Nilsen. "But I think what we really gotta look at here is what is the real priority? Is it to go out and compete at the Olympics when a lot of the teams aren't going to be there and sacrifice health? Or is it to keep everybody healthy and then have everybody come back next year when this whole thing kind of hopefully blows over."