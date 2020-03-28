Wind Advisory from SAT 10:00 PM CDT until SUN 1:00 PM CDT

 Skip to Content

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Crawford County

…WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM
CDT SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Portions of Western Iowa.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

