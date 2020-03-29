Army National Guard delivers shipment of PPE to Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A shortage of Personal protective equipment, or PPE, has hit several communities as of late, including healthcare workers.

On Sunday Woodbury County received a long-awaited shipment of PPE, equipment like these gloves, delivered by the Army National Guard.

Emergency management with Woodbury County had reached out to various area hospitals, care facilities, and other agencies to inquire what PPE they are in need of.

Sunday's shipment was the second that Woodbury County has received from the state, and officials say they will continue to put in requests for PPE to ensure maximum preparedness.

While Woodbury County does not have a high amount of confirmed COVID-19 cases, emergency management says these hospitals and clinics need the equipment to make sure they are ready for possible future cases.

"We want our folks to be protected, we want the medical folks to be protected. They have procedures and protocols in place that still requires it even though are number of cases right now are still pretty low so we're still trying to provide those as we get those resources in. This helps us keep that personal protective equipment on the front-line to those who need it the most," said Woodbury Emergency Manager Rebecca Socknat.

The Army National Guard has been making deliveries like this one all week. They say it's become the new normal.

If you want to donate PPE, officials say you can call the Woodbury county public health department or your local emergency manager.