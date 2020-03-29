Crawford County resident tests positive for COVID-19

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV)- A case of coronavirus has been confirmed in a resident in Crawford County, Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says the person is an adult between the ages of 61-80. No other information will be announced at this time.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, The Crawford County Home Health, Hospice, and Public Health says they have been proactively preparing for a positive case in their county.

For the full statement, click here.