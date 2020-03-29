Mechanics for Vets “monkey around” town to lighten the mood

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- A local non-profit organization could be seen Sunday "monkeying around" Sioux City to bring positivity to the community, and to raise awareness for their shop.

Two veterans from Mechanics for Vets headed to town each wearing a costume--- one a gorilla and the other a banana.

Courtesy: Britton Hacke Photography

They were chasing each other around and waving at the public to help lighten the mood during this time of crisis.

Courtesy: Britton Hacke Photography

Thank you to the non-profit's CEO, Corey Duckett for bringing positivity to the community, and to Britton Hacke Photography for capturing these hilarious moments.