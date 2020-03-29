A mild Monday followed by more rain chances

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our weekend started out rainy and windy, but it’s ending in a much more mild way.

Clouds have moved out of the area, and sunshine returned all across Siouxland.

It’s still a bit breezy, with wind gusts reaching up to 30 mph around the region.

Temperatures have gone up, with a high in the mid 50s.

Tonight remains mild, with clear skies, and a low in the low 30s.

Monday will see clouds increase overhead, but the highs will reach the low 60s.

Monday night could get some showers.

Tuesday will be cloudy.

Tuesday’s high will be near 60.

Tuesday night could have some showers.

Wednesday will have a chance of showers, with a high in the upper 50s.

Wednesday night through Thursday night could get some rain.

Thursday will have a high in the low 50s.

Friday could start with an isolated shower, but clouds will clear through the day .

Friday’s high will be in the upper 40s.

Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, with highs in the upper 40s.