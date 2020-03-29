Watch Live: Trump and coronavirus task force brief from White House

(KTIV) - President Donald Trump and the coronavirus task force give an update on the response effort from the White House.

The news conference from the White House's Rose Garden comes as the Centers for Disease Control is issuing a travel advisory for New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut for the next two weeks as the coronavirus has surpassed 30,000 deaths worldwide.

Currently, there are 124,686 cases of COVID-19 in the United States. On Saturday the number of deaths in the United States surpassed 2,000.