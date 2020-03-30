Lawsuit filed against Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds regarding suspension of surgical abortions

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- The ACLU of Iowa, Planned Parenthood, and Emma Goldman Clinic filed an emergency lawsuit against Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds as well as other state officials for the suspension of surgical abortions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release sent by the ACLU and Planned Parenthood, they filed the lawsuit against Gov. Reynolds' Proclamation of Disaster Emergency for COVID-19.

The proclamation takes the position that surgical abortion is prohibited while health care providers across Iowa are working to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Officials for ACLU and Planned Parenthood say Gov. Reynolds is using the proclamation to advance her political agenda against abortion procedures.

“Abortion is an essential, time-sensitive medical procedure, as the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology have recognized. We are in a critical moment for our state when we must come together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, not politicize health care services that are constitutionally protected," said Erin Davison-Rippey, Iowa Executive Director of Planned Parenthood.

At this time, the governor's office has not yet released a statement responding to this lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed in Johnson County District Court, asks the court to block the governor’s proclamation as it applies to abortions.