City of Norfolk adjusts to directed health measures

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV)-- Madison County's second positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed this weekend. And, it's the first case of what is deemed to be "community spread" of coronavirus in the county.

Now, many are wondering, 'What does that mean for the town of Norfolk, and the surrounding areas?'

"This development underscores the importance of stringent adherence to social distancing guidelines," said Josh Moenning, Mayor of Norfolk, Neb.

Madison County is just one Nebraska county under directed health measures from the state -- regulations the city of Norfolk is ready to enforce.

"It's in their charge to enforce the directed health measures when it comes to certain aspects of them," said Shane Weidner, Public Safety Director, City of Norfolk. "In particular, the social gatherings at bars and restaurants, and reduction of services available at those establishments. They're prepared to do that and will do that."

Faith Regional Health Services has new regulations as well.

"All elective procedures and surgeries in the entire public district will be prohibited through May 6th," said Kelly Driscoll, CEO of Faith Regional Health Services. "Elective is defined as a surgery or procedure that is scheduled in advance, but it does not involve a medical emergency."

While it is unknown how long the COVID-19 pandemic will last, the Mayor of Norfolk says, one thing is for sure.

"I firmly believe we can come out of this even stronger, more resilient, and better friends and neighbors in the end," adds Moenning.

One thing the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health director said on Monday, was that at this time last year we were dealing with severe flooding across the state. At that time, the state's slogan was #nebraskastrong. She says that slogan still remains.