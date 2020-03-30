City of Vermillion approves emergency ordinance, suspending dine-in services for restaurants, bars and coffee shops

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) -- Vermillion, South Dakota is joining many communities around Siouxland and has issued an emergency ordinance in the effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Effective Monday, March 30 the ordinance will close all dine-in services for restaurants, coffee shops and bars.

The ordinance does state restaurants and alcohol providers can continue to operate so long as they use take-out, delivery, curbside or drive-thru services.

The Vermillion ordinance is also closing all recreation facilities, health clubs, movie theaters and other entertainment venues, hair salons and several other establishments.

The ordinance is set to remain in effect for 60 days but city officials say that is subject to change.

You can read the full text of the emergency ordinance below:

