Explorers planning to start baseball season on time

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Explorers are scheduled to begin playing in May and as of right now they're planning to begin on time but there's still uncertainty surrounding the start of the American Association season. The American Association is hoping to start the season on schedule, so it's business as usual for the Sioux City Explorers, for now.

"We're still going full boar for a May 19th start," said Director of Baseball and Stadium Operations Boyd Pitkin. "If we get word earlier that we will be pushed back then we'll make adjustments as an organization.

"We have the luxury of time and patience to be able to sit back and take in all of the information that we're getting about this virus and put that toward what plans we need to make," said Director of Media Relations Connor Ryan.

Because of strict travel advisories, a problem the X's could run into is getting players here for the start of the season.

"Each state is different," said Pitkin. "Are they gonna be able to leave and get here? Even if Iowa is alright we're good to go, we don't know if our players are gonna be good to go when they get here."

"A lot of players from places like Florida, California," said Ryan. "I know our coaching staff has made a concerted effort this year of even going abroad, going to the Dominican Republic and places like that to get players."

Some leagues have discussed the possibility of playing games without fans, but for the Explorers and the American Association as a whole, that would take a toll financially.

"I think the league has basically stated that they would not feel comfortable starting a season without any fans unless that had to be a very short period of time," said Ryan. "That would not be a very plausable thing to do for an extended period of time."

Regardless of what happens, the Explorers understand that everyone's health is the top priority.

"It's more important for us as an organization to make sure that when we do open that it's safe for the players, the fans, and our staff," said Pitkin. "The health and well being of everybody is more important than getting out here and playing a game."

The X's 100 game season is scheduled to start May 19 in Kansas City. The home opener is May 26 against Sioux Falls.