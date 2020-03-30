Feeding families, capturing moments: Local photographer raises money through drive-up mini sessions

MOVILLE, IOWA (KTIV) -- We're continuing to see people in communities across Siouxland step up and make a difference for many during this challenging time.

One photographer in Moville, Iowa is looking to help feed local families by using the click of her camera.

"I drive around, take pictures of families, and raise money," said Eric Wordekemper, owner of Moments 2 Remember Photography.

Capturing those important moments isn't anything new to Erica Wordekemper.

She's a photographer in Moville, Iowa. But, capturing those moments from a distance because of COVID-19, was something new.

"This was one way I could still see them and they could still see me, but we are from a safe distance," said Wordekemper. "I think for one, it's just a way to get outside and breathe in the fresh air."

But, these drive-up mini sessions aren't just for the families getting their pictures taken.

Wordekemper says 100%of donations made from these sessions go straight to the Community Basket in Moville, Iowa, which helps feed people in several small towns in the area.

"You know the clients, they get the pictures," said Wordekemper. "The families get to keep these pictures for years to come, but also they know they are helping another family as well. So it's kind of everyone helping every I think which is awesome."

Wordekemper said being a part of a community is incredibly important, especially now.

"You know we can't necessarily see each other and go for walks with each other and go to the park and see each other, but we still can find ways to be a community and to help those who are really struggling and really need it," said Wordekemper.

Wordekemper said she's already seen that community support.

In just three days, they've already raised $400 and she said she has plenty more sessions already booked.

