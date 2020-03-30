Funeral homes adjust to new normal, limit services

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Funeral homes are learning to adjust to a new normal when it comes to services, because of the coronavrius pandemic.

A celebration of life currently is limited to only a few family members and loved ones.

Just as everyone grieves differently, funeral homes these days are taking the COVID-19 recommendations for social distancing in a way that they believe balances safety and the need for closure for family and friends of the deceased.

Until COVID-19, many of the visitations, funeral services and burials handled by Waterbury Funeral Services were attended by many people.

Now, no more than 10 people can attend.

Owner Roger Waterbury says that number automatically goes down to 8 because he and a minister usually are there too.

While some people are choosing to carry on with a modified service, others are planning to have a funeral service up to six months from now, hoping more people can attend by that point in time.

"A lot of families are having us do a cremation or immediate burial. We do have some that want to wait it out. I've tried to counsel them a little bit as far as if we look out six months what's going to happen. People are going to come up, they're going to give their condolences to you, and as time goes on, their life is going to move on," said Waterbury.

While they try to continue to do as much normal business as possible, funeral homes like Waterbury will be having any funerals inside the building for the foreseeable future.