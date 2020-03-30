Increasing cloud cover Monday but staying mild

After a soggy Saturday, we had a chance to dry out with a breezy but pleasant Sunday.



Clear skies remain overhead as we start Monday but clouds will be increasing by the middle of the day with a mostly cloudy afternoon ahead.



However, we stay mild with highs in the low 60s, a little warmer than what we had yesterday.



A few showers will be possible by the evening hours and into the overnight but most of us will likely stay dry.



Tuesday starts off with plenty of clouds but we will gradually be clearing out again with highs in the low 60s.



A few spotty showers will again be possible Tuesday night and Wednesday night with mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday.



A better chance for widespread precipitation arrives Thursday with showers likely and highs reaching the mid 50s.



Temperatures cool enough Thursday night into Friday morning that a switch to some snow or a rain/snow mix will be possible before we return to some light showers Friday afternoon.



We struggle into the low 40s for highs Friday before we warm up through the weekend with only a few spotty showers possible Sunday.