Iowa reports 88 new cases of COVID-19, two more deaths

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Public Health has been notified of 88 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 424 positive cases.

There have been a total of 6,162 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, two Iowans with COVID-19 passed away last night, both were elderly adults over the age of 81, one was from Linn County and one was from Washington County.

These two new deaths bring Iowa's total up to six. The state reported 38 new cases Sunday and the fourth death of an Iowa resident.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 88 new cases on Monday include:

Audubon County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Benton County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Cerro Gordo County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Clinton County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Crawford County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Dallas County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Dubuque County, 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years),

Guthrie County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Iowa County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Jackson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Jasper County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Johnson County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

Jones County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Linn County, 9 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years), 6 elderly adults (81+)

Monona County, 1 child (0-17 years), 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Muscatine County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Polk County, 2 children (0-17 years), 2 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Scott County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

Shelby County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Symptoms of COVID-19, according to the CDC, include coughing, a fever and shortness of breath. To help prevent the spread of the virus health officials advise the following:

Clean your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in a public place.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home if your sick, except to get medical care. Health officials advise anyone feeling sick should call their doctor before going in for an appointment.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily such as: Tables Doorknobs Light switches Desks Phones Keyboards Toilets Faucets Sinks.



Health officials say for most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is holding a news conference Monday at 2:30 p.m. to update the public on the state's response to COVID-19.

