Lights and sirens: Moville Fire Department stops by to wish kids Happy Birthday

MOVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) -- Social Distancing, which is recommended to help slow down the spread of COVID-19, hasn't been easy for some people, who are at home.

Kids are among that group. Many are used to going to school or playing in large groups.

The Moville Fire Department is looking to put a smile on kid's faces during their birthdays.

"One of our members on our department saw a post on Facebook that a department in eastern Iowa was going out in the community and doing this and just thought it was a great idea and something that we should get involved in," said Moville Fire Department Chief Jerry Sailer.

Lights, sirens, Happy Birthday. That's what some kids in the Moville Fire District area are seeing and hearing during their birthdays this year.

"We drive up and blow the siren a few times and we talk to them over the PA system and just wish them a Happy Birthday and hope that they had a good day," said Sailer.

It's a simple gesture. But, it's one Sailer said hopes give kids a little extra joy.

"We're here for emergencies but we are also here for the community for nonemergencies," said Sailer. "So anything that we can do to contribute to the community and help people out is always good. You know if we can drive a truck by and say Happy Birthday to the kiddos and brighten their day a little bit, it's well worth our time to do so."

Sailer said they've already made trips to two kids' homes, with at least five more planned.

"The kids were excited," said Sailer. "I got a text from one of the parents that said, that was all their little boy could talk about the rest of the day was the big red fire truck. So it's kind of cool."

If you'd like the Moville Fire Department to wish your child a happy birthday, just head on over to their Facebook Page and send them a message.

Sailer said your child must be 12 years or younger and live in the Moville Fire district, for the department to come out.