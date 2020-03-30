NationalDoctorsDay: Thanking the medical field in a time of crisis

#NationalDoctorsDay: Thanking the medical field in a time of crisisNew
(KWWL) -- In the middle of a public crisis, National Doctor's Day has come at a time when the medical field needs all the support they can get.
University of Iowa Health Care shared a video thanking their doctors for being on the front lines, fighting the coronavirus.
While Nebraska Medicine posted a shared a drawing on Facebook thanking all of their staff who've been working long hours fighting the coronavirus.
Even in our own area, the Siouxland Community Health Center gave a big thank you to all of their doctors on Facebook.
Medical professionals across the U.S. and world continue to treat patients and work on finding a vaccine while urging people to stay home and follow CDC coronavirus guidelines.
National Doctors Day has been celebrated every March 30 since 1933.