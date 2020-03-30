NationalDoctorsDay: Thanking the medical field in a time of crisis

(KWWL) -- In the middle of a public crisis, National Doctor's Day has come at a time when the medical field needs all the support they can get.

University of Iowa Health Care shared a video thanking their doctors for being on the front lines, fighting the coronavirus.

While Nebraska Medicine posted a shared a drawing on Facebook thanking all of their staff who've been working long hours fighting the coronavirus.

Even in our own area, the Siouxland Community Health Center gave a big thank you to all of their doctors on Facebook.

Medical professionals across the U.S. and world continue to treat patients and work on finding a vaccine while urging people to stay home and follow CDC coronavirus guidelines.

National Doctors Day has been celebrated every March 30 since 1933.

We’re always grateful for the ways our doctors help us change medicine and change lives, but this #NationalDoctorsDay, we’re beyond grateful for the doctors who are on the front lines of the fight against #coronavirus. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/YwxNIZ8jyy — University of Iowa Health Care (@uihealthcare) March 30, 2020

