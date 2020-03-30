Norfolk, NE healthcare provider tests positive for COVID-19

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A healthcare provider in Norfolk, Neb. has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD).

The health department was made aware of the situation tonight and the individual is not a resident of the health district, according to the release.

Please be advised of a healthcare provider that has tested postive for COVID-19 in Norfolk. This investigation is still under way and will continue tomorrow. Posted by Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department on Monday, March 30, 2020

The health department will initiate contact investigations and will assess potential exposures. The department says identified patients will be subject to self-quarantine and will be actively monitored two daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.

In addition, the co-workers of the provider will also be actively monitored for two weeks.

All counites in the ELVPHD health district are under Directed Health MEasures until May 6.