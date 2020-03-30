Norfolk, NE healthcare provider tests positive for COVID-19
NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A healthcare provider in Norfolk, Neb. has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD).
The health department was made aware of the situation tonight and the individual is not a resident of the health district, according to the release.
The health department will initiate contact investigations and will assess potential exposures. The department says identified patients will be subject to self-quarantine and will be actively monitored two daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.
In addition, the co-workers of the provider will also be actively monitored for two weeks.
All counites in the ELVPHD health district are under Directed Health MEasures until May 6.