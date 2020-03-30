One Sioux City teacher finds a way to stay connected to her students while schools are closed

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) Mater Dei Nativity School in Sioux City is only one of many schools around the country that have temporarily closed due to concerns over COVID-19.

But that isn't stopping one sixth grade class from still seeing each other.

Andrea Bengford, an English teacher at Mater Dei Nativity School, sends her students Snapchat and has started up weekly video conferences with one of her classes.

She said on Monday she held an all-girl, 6th-grade video meeting.

The video chat lasted an hour, and the girls talked about what they've been reading, activities they've done with their families, and even introduced some of their pets.

Bengford said she hopes these meetings will have a positive impact on the girls while school is out.

"We want to connect with our students the best we can, just to let them know we're thinking about them. And that we're trying to stay as normal as we can from home," said Bengford.

Bengford plans to conduct the video meetings every Monday for an hour, while the school is closed.

Bengford says another teacher from the school held a video meeting with all the sixth-grade boys on Monday as well.