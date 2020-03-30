President Trump extends social distancing guidelines

(NBC News) -- As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States continues to rise, President Trump is abandoning his plan to get the economy going again by Easter and extending guidance to practice social distancing until April 30th.

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 doubled in just two days over the weekend and now sits at more than 2,400. The death rate isn't expected to peak for two more weeks.

More than half the cases are coming from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The Centers for Disease Control has issued a 14-day travel advisory asking residents in those states to stay home.

