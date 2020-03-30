Sioux City to close the intersection of Nebraska St. and 8th St. for repairs

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The City of Sioux City's Engineering Division has announced they have closed the intersection of Nebraska Street and 8th Street.

City officials say the closure will allow crews to completely utility and paving repairs to the intersection.

The closure will begin immediately and will be in further notice. Officials say no detour will be posted for this closure.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with regards to this closure.