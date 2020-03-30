South Dakota cases of COVID-19 up to 101

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- South Dakota health officials have confirmed 11 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 101.

Two of the new cases are in Clay county, bringing that county's total to three.

So far, South Dakota health officials have reported 3,478 negative tests throughout the state. There has been one coronavirus-related death in South Dakota, while 34 other individuals have reportedly recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.

The two counties in South Dakota with the most cases are Beadle County with 20, which is northwest of Sioux Falls, and Minnehaha County where Sioux Falls is located, it has 28 cases.