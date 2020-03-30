South Sioux City High School cancels prom

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- As of March 30, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is directing communities to prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people until at least April 30.

According to the South Sioux City Community School's website, the high school prom is scheduled for April 25. With prom scheduled before the deadline, school administrators say they are canceling prom.

Per the current Directive Health Measure from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited until at least April 30th. Given that our prom date of April 25th falls prior to that deadline, high school and district administrators agree that the necessary course of action is to cancel prom. We understand the disappointment this will cause for our students and all those who have worked tirelessly to plan this special event. However, we must remember that this is in the best interest of protecting the health and safety of our students, faculty, families, and our community at large. We sincerely appreciate the efforts of all who have dedicated their time, talent, and treasure to planning for prom, especially the Junior Class Officers and parents of the Post Prom Committee. South Sioux City Community Schools.

As of now, plans for the Class of 2020 graduation Ceremony remain as previously scheduled for Sunday, May 17 at the Tyson Events Center.

However, school administrators say the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic are rapidly changing, and they are committed to the following responses:

If required, plans to reschedule the ceremony for Sunday, June 14, 2020 will be communicated by Friday, May 1, 2020.

If further required, plans to reschedule the ceremony for Sunday, July 26, 2020 will be communicated by Monday, June 1, 2020.

If further required, plans to cancel the ceremony will be communicated by Friday, July 10, 2020.

Due to the flexibility in dates and the fluidity of the public health situation, the venue for the ceremony may be different than the Tyson Event Center.