The difference between allergy symptoms and COVID-19 symptoms

With the arrival of Spring, comes pollen and other outdoor allergens.

But how can you tell the difference between allergies and something more serious?

Dr. Christopher Tumpkin, a physician at Sioux City Allergy and Associates, said the biggest difference between allergies and a virus is the presence of a fever.

He said allergy symptoms in the short-term won't get dramatically worse, while with a virus, symptoms can get worse in a short amount of time.

One common symptom of allergies and COVID-19 is a cough.

He said if you don't have asthma and you're having a hard time breathing, with any kind of fever at all, he suggested you err on the side of caution and get checked for the virus.

"Allergies are more persistent and bothersome but don't make you want to stay at home and go to bed. Those would be more of the symptoms that would make me worried," said Tumpkin.

Tumpkin said he recommends everyone have the ability to check their temperature and not just assume since a fever is a good indication that you have a virus and not allergies.