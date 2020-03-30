The Latest: South Dakota cases of COVID-19 top 100

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in South Dakota (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

South Dakota health officials reported on Monday that they have confirmed 101 cases of COVID-19, more than doubling the number of cases since Thursday.

The South Dakota Department of Health says there are 11 new, confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The state health lab has also cleared a backlog of tests. Between the state lab and commercial labs, over 3,400 people have been tested.

Gov. Kristi Noem doesn’t expect the number of infections to peak until at least May.

State epidemiologist Josh Clayton says health officials are recommending tests for people only if they exhibit symptoms of the coronavirus and may have come into contact with someone with the disease.

So far, 34 people in South Dakota have recovered after contracting the coronavirus, while one has died.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Minnehaha County, the state’s most populous county, has 28 cases, an increase of three from Sunday. Beadle County has 20 confirmed cases, but did not see an increase from the day before.

8 a.m.

A Vermillion distillery is among those that have reshaped their usual business plan to meet the needs of the coronavirus pandemic.

Valiant Vineyards Winery & Distillery has turned its focus away from producing award-winning whiskey and their wine to producing sanitizer and sanitary wipes.

Valiant Vineyards CEO Eldon Nygaard tells KELO-TV they’ve been making their sanitation products since last week and have seen their impact stretch across the area with orders from some communities for the approaching election.

Nygaard says these products make little to no profit for his company, but that they will continue to produce them as long as their needed.

