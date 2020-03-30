Third case of COVID-19 reported in Sioux County, IA

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Health officials in Sioux County have reported an additional case of COVID-19 in the county.

This brings the county's total up to three.

According to Sioux County Community Health Partners, the new case is an individual between 41 and 60 years of age. Officials say they are currently in isolation. No other information about the case has been released at this time.

Health officials remind the public to take the following steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

stay home if you are sick

avoid close contact with others

clean your hands often

cover your coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

For more COVID-19 prevention information including case counts in Iowa see: https://coronavirus.iowa.gov