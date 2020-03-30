Directed health measures issued for Madison County, NE

UPDATE:

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska's total number of confirmed cases is now over 145, and officials have confirmed 2 deaths related to COVID-19.

Madison County's second positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed this weekend. And, its the first case of what is deemed to be "community spread" of coronavirus in Madison County.

At an afternoon news conference, government, law enforcement, and health care officials in Madison County address the public about the next steps.

Madison County is now included in Nebraska's Directed Health Measure.

This measure makes it so certain mandates are now in effect for Madison County. These include limitations on social gatherings of ten people or fewer, limiting services at restaurants and bars, as well as the suspension of elective surgeries at health care centers.

These will be in place until at least May 5th.

The Public Safety Director of the City of Norfolk said his department is ready to enforce these regulations if need be.

"It's in their charge to enforce the directed health measures when it comes to certain aspects of them," said Shane Weidner, Public Safety Director, City of Norfolk. "In particular, the social gatherings at bars and restaurants, and reduction of services available at those establishments. They're prepared to do that and will do that."

With these new regulations, Nebraska's Department of Health requires restaurants and bars to close their dining areas immediately and move to takeout service, delivery, and/or curbside service until further notice.

Additionally, schools in these areas are directed to operate without students in their buildings.

PREVIOUS:

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) -- The City of Norfolk, in cooperation with Madison County, the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, and Faith Regional Health Services, is holding a news conference on Monday at 4 p.m.

The news conference is to focus on recent developments regarding a case of community spread regarding COVID-19.

KTIV App Users: To watch the news conference on KTIV.com, click here.

Click here to watch the news conference on KTIV's Facebook page.

KTIV will also be broadcasting the news conference live on channel 4.1.

On Saturday, health officials reported a positive case of COVID-19, deemed to be community spread in Norfolk, Nebraska.

They said a man in his 70s, a resident of St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center, has contracted COVID-19.

After a thorough interview and investigation, it is unclear as to how the resident became exposed.