President Trump, coronavirus task force provide update from White House (March 30)

(NBC NEWS) -- President Trump and the coronavirus task force give an update on the response effort from the White House.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. Central Time.

The news conference comes as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States continue to rise.

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 doubled in just two days over the weekend and now sits at more than 2,400. The death rate isn't expected to peak for two more weeks.

More than half the cases are coming from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The Centers for Disease Control has issued a 14-day travel advisory asking residents in those states to stay home.