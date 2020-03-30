WinnaVegas Casino Resort to remain closed until further notice

SLOAN, Iowa (KTIV) -- WinnaVegas Casino Resort has announced that it will remain closed until further notice per the Iowa Governor Reynold’s State of Public Health Disaster Emergency that was recently extended on March 27.

“This has become a day-to-day situation,” said WinnaVegas General Manager Mayan Beltran, “Although we want to open the casino and resort to our guests immediately, the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska felt it was necessary to remain closed for the safety and well-being of all our guests and team members.”

Casino management says Winnavegas Casino Resort will remain closed and will continue the necessary cleaning and sterilization of the entire property.

Management says it will continue to monitor the latest developments and statements from local government, national and international health agencies, and are taking actions to comply with their directives which are based on facts and medical science.

“The Siouxland community and the health of our country are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time,” continued Beltran, “It’s been a challenge for all of us but we’ve been here for the past 28 years and we’ll be here for the next.