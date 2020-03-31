A warm Wednesday moves in before wetter changes

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some clouds and very light showers lingered into the midday hours for Sioux City and then even into the afternoon for eastern Siouxland.

But enough sunshine was able to shine through to send temperatures above average again into the upper 50s and 60s.

We could see a few more sprinkles tonight but then Wednesday is looking like a warm one with highs heading into the upper 60s and lower 70s for most of us under a partly sunny sky.

Better chances of rain then start to move in Wednesday night with rain becoming likely on Thursday.

Thursday’s highs will cool off quite a bit as we top out in the mid 50s.

Much colder weather then keeps moving in Thursday night which will cause a mixture of rain and snow to move across the area with even a bit of freezing rain becoming possible.

That mix will linger into Friday morning with Friday’s highs topping out in the upper 30s.

The weekend is looking drier as we’ll start to warm things back up with highs on Saturday getting close to 50 with highs on Sunday near 60.

A few light showers could form again on Sunday night with more showers possible on Monday as well with highs getting warmer into the upper 60s.

Tuesday is looking partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s again.