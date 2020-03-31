After 5 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Monona County decides to close offices to the public until further notice

MONONA COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health has now confirmed the existence of substantial community spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials say there are 5 confirmed cases within Monona County. In an attempt to protect the health and safety of those in the community, Monona County has elected to close all offices to the public effective immediately.

County officials say the closures will be until further notice and are an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

County employees will continue to perform essential county services via email, mail and phone. The Court System is open and operating.

If residents have questions regarding services, contact the appropriate department by phone: