The Alzheimer's Association's Annual Wine & Chocolate Festival has been rescheduled.

The festival was planned for March 26th and 27th. But due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the event is now set for August 13th and 14th.

All sponsorships and ticket sales will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

The money raised goes to the Alzheimer's Association for research the fight against the disease.