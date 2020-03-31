Authorities investigating burglary at restaurant in O’Brien County, offering reward

HARTLEY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Police are investigating a burglary that occurred "Crazy Bob's BBQ" in Hartley, Iowa.

According to the Hartley Police Department, the burglary happened sometime between 10 a.m. March 23 and 1 p.m. March 24.

Police say the suspects are believed to have entered the restaurant by forcing through a rear door at the business.

Police say items that were stolen was a NSMusic Jukebox as well as alcoholic beverages.

The jukebox was later recovered one mile east of Hartley on White Avenue.

The O'Brien County Crime Dusters program is offering a cash reward of $500 to anyone who provides information on these crimes that leads to the arrest and conviction of the offenders.

Those looking to provide information on this crime or any other can call the Hartley Police Department at (712) 928-2240 or the O'Brien County Sheriff's Office at (712) 957-3415.

Tips can also be provided online by clicking here.