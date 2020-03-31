Coronavirus: South Dakota has 108 confirmed cases, with over 3500 tests performed

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- South Dakota health officials have reported seven new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the state, bringing its total up to 108.

Out of the seven new cases, two are in Yankton County in southeast South Dakota.

As of March 31, South Dakota has had 3609 negative tests. There has been one confirmed death and currently, 12 people are hospitalized.

Out of the 108 confirmed cases South Dakota has had since March 4, 44 of them have recovered.

The two counties with the most confirmed cases in South Dakota are Beadle County with 20 and Minnehaha County with 31, both counties are classified as having "substantial community spread."

