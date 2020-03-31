First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Clay County, IA

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed a Clay County resident has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The individual is an adult female in the age range of 18 to 40 and is a resident of Clay County. Officials say she is recovering at home in isolation.

“With community spread of COVID-19 first confirmed in Iowa mid-March, we anticipated it was a matter of time before one or more cases would be confirmed in northwest Iowa,” said Dr. Amanda Young, Spencer Hospital Medical Staff President. “While this may be Clay County’s first case, it may not be the last. And that’s why it’s critical to make prevention a priority – stay home if you are ill and everyone needs to practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of the virus.”

Though testing for COVID-19 is still limited, health officials recommend to area citizens who are symptomatic should follow the CDC guidelines for self-isolation.