Health officials say 3 out of the 4 COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County have recovered

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Woodbury County has had four confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus, as of March 31.

According to the Siouxland District District Health Department, one of those cases is recovering at home while the other three have recovered.

Siouxland Health says 143 COVID-19 tests have been done in Woodbury County, with people testing positive. So far, 139 Woodbury County residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Officials add that this data only includes tests that are complete and have been reported with a positive or negative result. It does not include any pending tests.

This information also doesn't include residents of other counties that have come to Woodbury County for medical care and testing.

Earlier in March, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds mandated that both positive and negative results were reportable to public health. Since that time, private labs have slowly begun reporting the negative results in addition to the positive results.

Iowa public health officials say as the availability of testing increases it is expected that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 will also increase.

But although testing is becoming more widely available, medical providers intend to continue to prioritize which patients need to be seen and tested.

Regardless of whether they have been confirmed to have COVID-19 or not, sick Iowans are being encouraged to stay home and isolate themselves from others until:

You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers)

Other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath have improved

At least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.

In addition, family members or other close contacts of either a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 should stay at home and self-isolate for 14 days.

Public health officials say about 80% of Iowans infected with COVID-19 will experience only mild to moderate illness.

Click here for the latest news and information on the COVID-19 coronavirus.