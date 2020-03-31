Mild and pleasant Tuesday and Wednesday, wet and cool back half of the week

A few light showers have been making their way through western Siouxland overnight with much of northwest Iowa seeing clear to partly cloudy skies.



Any remaining showers will be ending early on in the morning with gradual clearing setting in by late morning.



We are again looking at a pretty pleasant afternoon as we top out in the mid 60s with a few passing clouds and a bit of a southerly breeze.



Overnight we will be partly cloudy with a small chance for a few sprinkles and temperatures falling only into the mid to upper 40s.



Wednesday a decent amount of Siouxland will have a shot at 70 degrees with partly cloudy skies.



By Wednesday night our next cold front starts to swing in and will bring a chance for some showers with more widespread showers Thursday.



The rain changes to a wintry mix Thursday night and into Friday morning with a brief period of snow possible before the precipitation ends in the mid to late morning.



We will struggle to 40 for highs Friday but climb through the weekend with highs back to near 60 by Sunday.



A few more spotty rain chances will be with us Sunday night into Monday and again next Tuesday with 60s holding on.